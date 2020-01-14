Gerald Wayne Newman…January 2, 1946 – January 14, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 14, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Gerald Wayne Newman will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Wayne will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Wayne was born on January 2, 1946 at Lamar, Colorado to Albert Newton and Vivian Emily (Young) Newman, Jr. and passed away on January 14, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Glenys Stickley and Darlene Stagner and his brothers Larry Newman and Donald E. Newman.
Wayne is survived by his sister, Gloria Newman of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Developmental Services either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: