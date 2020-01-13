Erminia V. Herrera…April 24, 1930 – January 11, 2020
A Mass of celebration for longtime Lamar resident, Erminia V. Herrera, affectionately known to many as “Minnie”, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Mariusz Wirkowski as celebrant.
A rosary for Minnie will be held at 9:30 AM Saturday January 18, 2020 also at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church led by Deacon Allan Medina.
Visitation for Minnie will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel and prior to the rosary at the church on Saturday.
Minnie was born on April 24, 1930 on the Koen Ranch near Granada, CO to Ascencion Vargas and Concepcion Casillas-Vargas and departed this life on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 89.
Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; by three brothers; by her husband – John G. Herrera Sr.; one daughter – Hope Herrera; great grandson – Danzig Herrera; and by one son-in-law – Johnny Martinez.
Minnie is survived by five children – Mary Ann (Del) Atencio of Lakewood, CO; John G. Herrera, Jr. and Angie Martinez both of Lamar; Rita (Victor) England of Draper, UT; and Dee (Ralph) Martinez of Pueblo; by nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as by her sister – Matilda Duarte of Lamar; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
