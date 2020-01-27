Erica Gallegos…January 27, 1980 – December 17, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Jan 27, 2020 | Comments 0
Memorial Mass for Las Animas, CO resident, Erica Gallegos will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Rosary/Scripture Service beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, CO with Father Henry Wertin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Erica Leah Gallegos was born January 27, 1980 in Las Animas, CO to Lilly Mae Trujillo and Ernie Gallegos. She was called home on December 17, 2019 at the age of 39.
Erica leaves behind her best friend and the love of her life, the person who was there for her no matter what, Rosendo Magana; five children, Curtis Capone Gilbert, Isaiah Christopher Gonzales, Tianna Desiree Gonzales, Bionca Marquita Raelynn Magana and Aliannah Jade Berriel; mother, Lilly Mae (James) Eckert; step-father, Reuben Gallegos; step-mother, Tillie Gallegos; grandmother, Mary Ida Gallegos; sisters, Rosanna Liane Gallegos, Celia Lenae Gallegos, and Elisa Renae Gallegos; brothers, Ernie Joe Gallegos, Emilio Jake Gallegos, and Elijah John Gallegos; nieces, Arianna Rose Gallegos, Leandra Daysis Gallegos; nephews, Ruben Gallegos, Mario Alfonso Martinez, and Elias Remedios Martinez; great niece, Analiah Aniyah Rose Rivera; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ernie Gallegos; grandparents, Jose Anselmo Trujillo Jr., Frances Margaret Trujillo, and Alcadio Jose Gallegos; aunt, Connie Sue Trujillo and uncle, Johnny Edward Gallegos.
