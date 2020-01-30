Donald E. States…September 4, 1931 – January 29, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Donald E. States, affectionately known to many as Don, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday February 7, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar with Pastor Mike Lewis officiating. A private family scattering of ashes will take place at a later date.
Per Don’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Don States was born on September 4, 1931 in Hartman, CO to Guy States and Gladys Hummel-States and departed this life on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at his home in Wiley at the age of 88.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife – Betty Jean States; his brother – Buckley States; sister – Arlene; and by one son – Lyle States.
Don is survived by one son – Clint (Toni) States of Wiley; daughter-in-law – Patsy States; grandchildren – Joni (Jon) Blitz; Brandon (Lily) States; Christopher (Tina) States; Samantha States; Tori (Shane) Hawks; Jodi States; Kimberly States; and Cassidie States; numerous great grandchildren; and countless friends.
