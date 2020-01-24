County Clerk Conducting Logic and Accuracy Testing
Russ Baldwin | Jan 24, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be performing a Private and Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the election voting equipment. The Private Test is scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2020 and the Public Test is Friday, January 31, 2020, to start at 9:00 a.m. for both days, in the County Commissioner’s Board Room, at the County Courthouse, 301 S. Main St., Lamar, CO for the 2020 Presidential Primary Election held on March 3, 2020.
Please contact the Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office if you have any questions regarding the 2020 Presidential Primary Election, at (719)-336-8011.
Thank you,
Jana Coen
Prowers County Clerk
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Elections • Featured
About the Author: