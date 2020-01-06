Colorado Farm Show Announces 2020 Scholarships (Featuring S.E. CO Students)
Russ Baldwin | Jan 06, 2020 | Comments 0
DECEMBER 6, 2019 – GREELEY, CO – The Colorado Farm Show will award twelve high school seniors and two college students a total of $29,000 to help with their higher education goals and expenses.
The Colorado Farm Show Board would like to wish all recipients Good Luck in their future educational paths, including:
$4,000 Rolling Scholarship Recipients:
Cameron Frantz attends Rocky Ford High School and expects to attend West Texas A&M University to major in Animal Science. This is his second year of being President of his FFA Chapter where hehas totaled over 600 hours in competitions, community service, and chapter business activities. A three-sport athlete (football, basketball, and baseball), Cameron was also active in National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, and Student Council while in school. He is a nine-year 4-H member where he held various officer positions, participated in numerous community service activities, and took Vet Science, Market Beef, Woodworking, and Breeding and Market Rabbits. His parents are George and Peggy Frantz from Rocky Ford.
$2,000 Chuck Urano Memorial Scholarship Recipients:
Mavric Leighty is the son of Tony and Kara Leighty from McClave. He plans to study Ag Business or Civil Engineering following graduation from McClave High School. Mavric was captain of his school’s football and basketball teams, and a state qualifier in track. He is also active in Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, and the Random Acts of Kindness club. Among his many achievements in FFA, Mavric lists attending the Washington Leadership Conference, serving in Chapter and District officer positions, and being the recipient of the State FFA Degree. As a member of the Blue Ribbon 4-H club for ten years, he won several Grand championships for Sheep Showmanship and Market Lambs.
Carl Luther Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship Recipients:
Rylan McCall will attend Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas, after graduating from Walsh High School, with plans to earn a degree in the Agriculture Crop Applicator Program. In addition to working on his family’s farm, Rylan has also been employed at Seemann Ranch for four years. Rylan was in 4-H for two years and has been a part of the Walsh FFA chapter for four years, serving as both a chapter and district officer. He played high school basketball and is active in Band, After-Prom fundraising, Science Club, and the video production team. His parents are Chris and Kaylea McCall from Walsh.
The 2020 Colorado Farm Show Scholarships will be awarded at a banquet in their honor on Wednesday January 29th, 2020 in the Events Center at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley CO. This brings the total scholarship dollars awarded by the Colorado Farm Show to $262,000!
More about the 2020 Colorado Farm Show
The 56th annual Colorado Farm Show will feature close to 300 ag-related exhibitors. It will draw in more than 30,000 visitors from throughout the region who are interested in learning more about ag products, services, and machinery. There are tons of educational breakout sessions over the 3-day show, topics of which include:
Beef, Equine, Dairy, Sheep, Colorado Produce, Colorado Agriculture Education Days, Ag Spotlight, Ag Outlook, Colorado Weather Report, Weeds, Partners in Ag & many more…
There is no admission fee to attend, simply a $5 parking fee, which includes complimentary shuttle service from your car to the front door, and it goes towards funding of the annual CFS Scholarships too. There is no limit on how many people you can load in your car, truck, semi or tractor for that matter…So, we hope YOU are making plans to attend each and every day!
To see a complete schedule and view the online brochure for the 56th Colorado Farm Show, Jan 28-29-30, 2020, please visit www.coloradofarmshow.com.
Special thanks to John Elway Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram for supplying the Colorado Farm Show Board members with Dodge Ram Trucks to utilize during the show and one to use year-round, to help promote the 56th Anniversary Colorado Farm Show.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Education • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: