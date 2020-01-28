Colorado Crop and Condition Report, January 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Minimal moisture during the month of January resulted in diminished topsoil moisture supplies across the state, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Eastern counties received almost no precipitation during January and western counties received isolated moisture and some significant snowfall at higher elevations. Reporters in northeastern counties noted dry conditions were a primary concern for crop and livestock producers. Warm and windy weather, detrimental to winter wheat, was reported.
In southwestern counties, a reporter noted winter snowpack was good, but soil moisture supplies were still short and severe drought conditions persisted. In the San Luis Valley, dry conditions also persisted and minimal moisture was received.
Livestock were reportedly in good condition and less snow cover allowed many producers to graze later. Lambing and kidding also began for a few producers.
In southeastern counties, conditions were noted as extremely dry and moisture was needed. A reporter noted high winds severely damaged or blew out winter wheat stands in areas.
Livestock were being heavily supplemented. Another county reporter noted some winter wheat had also been chiseled in response to lack of precipitation.
As of January 23, 2020, snowpack in Colorado was 113 percent measured as percent of median snowfall.
