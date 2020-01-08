Charles Swisher…April 4, 1959 – December 21, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Jan 08, 2020
A Memorial Mass for Charles swisher will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Rosary beginning at 1:30 p.m. Father Henry Wertin will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with military committal rites provided by the local VFW and American Legion Posts.
Charles Swisher, age 60, passed away on Dec 21, 2019 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado. He was born in Las Animas, Colorado on April 4, 1959 to Patricia (Arguello) Swisher.
Charles will be remembered for his love of fishing, taking care of his yard, and his love for his family most of all.
Charles is survived by his spouse, Pearl; daughters, Naomi and Lisa; sister, Judy; and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Laura Ray and his brother, Larry Ray.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Horber Funeral Chapel.
