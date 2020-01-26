Cattle on Feed Report, January 20, 2020
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,090,000 head as of January 1, 2020. The latest inventory was down 1 percent from December 1, 2019, but up 8 percent from January 1, 2019. The inventory included 585,000 steers and steer calves, up 3 percent from last year’s number. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 505,000 head, are up 15 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 145,000 head of fed cattle during December 2019, 3 percent below the previous month, but 4 percent above the December 2018 marketings. An estimated 140,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during December 2019, 24 percent below last month and 3 percent below the December 2018 placements of 145,000 head. Of the number placed in December, 21 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 25 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 25 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 18 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 11 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for December was estimated at 5,000 head, no change from last month or last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on January 1, 2020. The inventory was 2 percent above January 1, 2019. The inventory included 7.37 million steers and steer calves, up 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.59 million head, up 4 percent from 2019. Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.83 million head, 3 percent above 2019. Net placements were 1.76 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 465,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 455,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 413,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 295,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 95,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 105,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during December totaled 1.83 million head, 5 percent above 2018. Other disappearance totaled 67,000 head during December, 11 percent below 2018.
For a full copy of the January 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
