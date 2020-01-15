Bonnie L. Smith…February 6, 1935 – January 14, 2020
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Bonnie L. Smith will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Bonnie will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Bonnie was born on February 6, 1935 at Springfield, Colorado to David Day and Zella May (Mills) Castle and passed away on January 14, 2020 at her home in Lamar at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Everett Smith, her parents; her brother Jesse Castle; sister-in-law, Melba Castle; nephew Randy Castle and her infant niece.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Tom Lewis of Hasty, CO; Dinelle Byrd of Lamar; David (Vicki) Lewis of Lamar, Kathy (Dennis) Cook of Beaver, OK , Rod (Anna Gonzales) Smith of Solomon, KS and Ron (Vicky) Smith of Wichita, KS; eleven grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Emma Jean (Frank) Sauer of San Pedro, CA and her brother, Andy Castle of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Services will be live streamed, to watch services please visit https://www.lamarchristian.info/online-worship the day of the service.
