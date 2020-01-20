Birth Announcements: Sailors -/- McSwan
Russ Baldwin | Jan 20, 2020 | Comments 0
Chad and Kayla Sailors of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, John Edwin Sailors at 8:34am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, January 17, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. John weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Livia Sailors. Grandparents: John and Priscilla Sailors; Dan and Sheila Tefertiller and Jo Tefertiller.
************************************************
Alexis McSwan of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of her son, Maverick Shane McSwan at 10:42am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Maverick weighed eight pounds and two ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Eric and Tanya McSwan and Uncle and Aunt: Jonah and Alejandra McSwan.
Filed Under: Births
About the Author: