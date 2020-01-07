Birth Announcements: Rodriguez-/-Willhite
Russ Baldwin | Jan 07, 2020 | Comments 0
Alyssa Mungaray and Ramiro Marquez Rodriguez of Lamar, CO announce the birth of their son, Ramiel Orimar Marquez Rodriguez at 8:21pm at Prowers Medical Center on Sunday, December 29, 2019 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Ramiel weighed seven pounds and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Stephanie Acuna, Jaime Mungaray and Rebecca Rodriguez.
Jessica Lendsey and Mark Shuster of Campo, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Syndee Joyce Willhite at 8:15am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, December 27, 2019 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Syndee weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 20 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Addilyn. Grandparents: David and Paula Willhite, Dana Schwab and Leroy Shuster.
