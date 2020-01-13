Birth Announcement: Gulley
Russ Baldwin | Jan 13, 2020 | Comments 0
Brenda Mares and Jarid Gulley of Holly, CO announce the birth of their daughter, Remington Dolly Ann Gully at 4:28pm at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, January 8, 2019 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Remington weighed seven pounds and seven ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Audrey, Harley, Megan and Leland Gulley. Grandparents: Machelle Mares, and Larry and Brenda Crum.
