Auditions are Open for “Our Town”
Russ Baldwin | Jan 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The Trail Blazer Theatre group is open for auditions for one of the most well-recognized plays in America, “Our Town”. Written by Thornton Wilder, the three-act play, noted for its minimalistic stage set, presents the lives of New Hampshire residents, some of whom live and die in a small American town between 1901 and 1913.
Actors are needed, specifically three, ages 10 and up, six of high school age and 13 adults. Participants can read from a script or prepare their own monologue for the audition.
Audition times are: Thursday, January 23rd from 7:30 to 9pm; Friday the 24th from 6:30 to 9pm and Saturday from 2 to 5pm at the Cultural Events Center. Call the Lamar Library for additional information at 336-4632 or view the trailblazertheatre.com website for production and rehearsal times.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Events • Featured • Recreation • The Arts • Youth
