Another Successful Year for the Lamar Area Hospice Fundraising Committee
Russ Baldwin | Jan 29, 2020 | Comments 0
The dedicated and extremely capable Lamar Area Hospice Fundraising Committee presented a check for $53,000 to Deb Pelley, Executive Director of Hospice, highlighting the results of three enormously successful events; the Pirate’s Party in February hosted by The Buzzard’s Roost, Jay Gruber, Karen Moreno and Joe Malecki, The Annual Dinner/Dance and Auction at the Eagles Lodge, and in August the Angel Open Golf Tournament organized by Ron Reedy and Phillip Dieterle. All three annual events surpassed all expectations.
According to the committee Chairman, Rose Ann Yates, “these events are so much more than an enjoyable evening out or a fun day on the golf course. They are about community and solidarity with the people who call Southeast Colorado home. We care about each other. I attribute the success of these fundraisers to that very fact.”
The Lamar Area Hospice Fundraising Committee takes great pride in Southeast Colorado and works very hard on behalf of Lamar Area Hospice and the grateful citizenry it serves. The veteran committee has been fundraising for Lamar Area Hospice for more than twenty years and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“The significant impact their efforts have had on this organization is beyond comprehension. The dollars they have raised on our behalf provides us the financial freedom to offer so much more than hospice. The Helping Hands Senior Program, The Children’s Good Grief Program, the Palliative Program and Medical equipment on loan are just some of the services we provide at no charge to the recipient and because we have the funds to do so,” stated Pelley.
“It is hard to put into words just how grateful we are for their commitment to our cause. The support they receive in the community is phenomenal; the corporate sponsors, the individuals, merchants and artists who donate auction items, the volunteers who help and, of course, all those who attend the events. They are a testament to community and a very generous one at that.”
Hospice Fundraising Committee and Volunteers: Denise Carder, Robbie Sue Young, Patti Emick, Cheryl Preisser, Lisa Neuhold-Farmer, Lisa Schwarte, Kynlee Emick-Vigil, Shirley Smith, Kim Burgess, Gretchen Emick, Brandy Branom, Melonee Marcum, Holly Burton
Cooks for Hospice Fundraiser – Bill Emick, Greg Emick, Doug Hasser & JR Day, Ron Reedy & Phillip Dieterle – Angel Open Golf Tournament – Jay Gruber, Karen Moreno & Joe Malecki – Pirate Party
2020 schedule: Hospice Backyard Bash is scheduled for July 25 at the Eagles and Angel Open Golf Tournament is scheduled for August 22
Filed Under: Charity • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: