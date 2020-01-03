2019 Year in Review – DECEMBER

Russ Baldwin | Jan 03, 2020 | Comments 0

The following articles are a recap of various news events which have had an impact on residents of Prowers County this past year.

Holly Trustees Welcome New Administrator, Sets Infrastructure Goals for 2020

Michael Tanner, Holly’s newly hired city administrator, attended his first Trustees meeting on Wednesday, December 4th and got right into the mix of an agenda that covered the town’s 2020 budget and mill levy, discussion of the need for a personnel policy manual, appointments to the ARPA board following the resignation of David Wilhite and a lengthy discussion of whether to move forward with a transfer station or other alternative for handling the town’s waste. Tanner, who moved from Arkansas, is filling the administrator’s post after an almost three-year vacancy for the community.

Holly is one of several communities in the state pondering how best to deal with waste removal. The Trustees have notified the state health department of its intent to close the current landfill which is just about at capacity. Digging a new cell would cost $750,000 and would require a number of environmental safeguards which the town is skirting with the decision to close the current one. That has left two options on the table which were reviewed by the Trustees during their monthly meeting.

Lamar Driver License Office Moving to New Location; Expanding Service Days

DENVER, Friday, DECEMBER 6, 2019 — In an effort to better serve Coloradans, the Lamar Driver License Office is moving to 3505 S. Main St. with service at the new location starting Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The current Lamar office at Village Shopping Center #10, will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, one half hour earlier than normal. There will be no other disruption in service.

The new location is more than twice the size of the previous facility and will double both their service counters and camera stations to help reduce wait times.

Beginning Jan. 2, 2020, the Lamar Driver License Office will also be open five days a week, instead of the two days per week currently offered. The move is part of the DMV’s continued commitment to provide great and quick customer service.

TBK Band Donates Building to Granada School District NO. RE-1

Building to Become New Location of Amache Museum

On Thursday, December 12, 2019 representatives from TBK Bank, SSB will formally donate its building, located at 108 E Goff Avenue in Granada, Colorado to the Granada School District No. RE-1 in a key handing ceremony.

The building will be used by the Amache Preservation Society (APS) as the new location for the Amache Museum, a museum dedicated conserving the Amache site and its World War II history as the Granada War Relocation Center. The new location will provide space for education and presentations, as well as a dedicated research space that will be used by Denver University and Colorado College research teams while studying the former World War II internment camp.

Statement from the Family on the Passing of Colorado State Representative Kimmi Lewis

Muddy Valley Ranch, Kim, CO – The family of Colorado State Representative Kimmi Lewis (R-HD 64) released the following statement today: December 6th, 2019.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Kimmi Clark Lewis entered God’s Kingdom this morning following her third and valiant battle with cancer. She was at home on her ranch surrounded by family and loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Kimmi was many things throughout her life – daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, rancher, business owner, advocate, devout follower of Christ, and proud representative of her rural district in the State Legislature. But the common threads throughout her time on earth were her strong ties to the land she was born and raised on and her unwavering principles.

Kil Selected as Lamar’s New City Administrator

LAMAR, COLORADO (December 20, 2019) – After an extensive search, Lamar’s Mayor and City Council of Lamar have announced that Steve Kil will be the City’s new Administrator. Steve Kil is currently the Town Manager for the Town of St. John, Indiana, a position he has held since 2001. Mayor Kirk Crespin and the members of the Lamar City Council hosted the final candidates for interviews, staff tours, and a public meet and greet on December 17th before the Council made their final decision by a phone poll on December 18th.

Mayor Kirk Crespin has stated, “We were very excited to see the participation and involvement of our community in this very important process. The Council and I feel that Mr. Kil will be a great fit for our community. We are looking forward to great things with our new City Administrator and are looking forward to a great future.” Kil, who has more than 26 years of city management experience, began his career with the Town of Schererville, Indiana, in 1993. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and he is also a licensed parliamentarian.

According to Kil, “I am very excited about being selected as the next City Administrator for Lamar and I look forward to being part of such a wonderful and welcoming community.” Steve Kil will begin his position on February 3rd, 2020.

(Editor’s Note:)

2020 marks the beginning of a new decade and this new year will mark a change in some local governments and perhaps expand our economic outlook in Prowers County. Tara Hosick, now working on a part-time basis as the Prowers Economic Prosperity Director, will make Lamar her permanent base once her current professional obligations have concluded and she can devote her experience full time to the organization. The Lamar City Council has a new mayor and two new members as well as a new City Administrator, Stephen Kil who begins his duties in February. The City Attorney, Garth Neischburg, has announced he will retire at the end of his contract this year. Michael Tanner is the new City Administrator for Holly as of this past November and announced a comprehensive review of municipal policies as well as moving forward for the development of new water resources and trash collection. Granada is applying for grants for water infrastructure development. Wiley is proposing a sales tax question for its April elections to generate revenue for municipal improvements. South Main Street road construction in Lamar may begin again, following construction bids. The last project helped generate revenue for the community and should again. Ground clearing on the north end of Lamar has taken place for what may be a new motel. The Syracuse Dairy in Holly wants to add 15,000 head of beef cattle to its new operation. The hemp complex proposed for Lamar developed a hitch in plans late in the year, but the door may remain open for renewal and the hemp operation in McClave continues to develop. The Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel is working with a marketing firm to help bring year-round awareness of tourist spots to the state and the region. Portions of Highway 287 north and south of Lamar are being expanded for three-lane passing areas. Construction crews are expected to begin upgrading turbines at the wind farm south of Lamar this spring, bringing in from 100 to 200 employees for several months which also adds to the general revenue. Some developments will be short-term while others have the potential to offer long-range plans for additional economic growth.

