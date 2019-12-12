Lawrence N. Clayton…June 27, 1926 – December 10, 2019
Russ Baldwin | Dec 12, 2019 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong McClave resident, Lawrence N. Clayton will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Brad Wertz officiating. Interment will follow at the McClave Cemetery.
Lawrence was born on June 27, 1926 at Lebanon, Nebraska to Judson Remington and Bessie Chloe (Relph) Clayton and passed away on December 10, 2019 at his home in McClave with his family by his side at the age of 93.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, James Ordell Clayton; sister, Deloris Jarboe; grandson, Clayton Burgess and granddaughter, Briana Pearl Noecker.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 73 years, Etta Clayton of the family home in McClave; daughters, Loretta (Roy) Johnson of Garden City, KS, Cheryl (Jesse Lee) Baldwin of Quinter, KS, Vicki (Wayne) Burgess of Hasty, CO and Valerie (Tim) Noecker of McClave, CO. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or the Heart Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: