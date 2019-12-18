Lamar City Administrator Finalists Meet the Public
The two candidates for Lamar City Administrator remain from the 29 first considered for the position. They are: Erik Hansen and Steve Kill.
Candidates from 13 states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas were offered by a commercial recruitment Firm (SGR), which was hired by the city following the resignation announcement this past summer by former Administrator, John Sutherland.
Mayor Kirk Crespin and the Lamar City Council hosted a public meet and greet with the candidates in the Cultural Events Center at the Lamar City Complex on Tuesday, December 17th. The Council said they will consider community feedback before making their final decision, expected sometime before the end of the year. Those attending had the option of providing feedback to the council using a provided form for comments and their choice.
The finalists are as follows: (excerpted from City Press Release)
Erik Hansen has 18 years of local government experience and most recently served as consultant and general manager of Todd Creek Village Metropolitan District in Brighton, Colorado, from August 2018 to May 2019. Erik served as county commissioner for Adams County, Colorado, from 2011 to 2019, and he served the City of Thornton, Colorado, as mayor from 2007 to 2011, and as a city council member from 2001 to 2008. Erik previously served as director of e-commerce for VITRASUN in Lakewood, Colorado, in 2009; vice president of marketing for ID Watchdog in Denver, Colorado, from 2007 to 2008; president of Subscription Marketing, LLC, in Thornton, Colorado, from 2005 to 2007; director of product marketing and development for Video Professor, Inc., in Lakewood, Colorado, from 2001 to 2004; and president and lead consultant for Hansen Consulting, LLC, in Thornton, Colorado, from 1999 to 2001.
Erik Hansen holds a MBA from the University of Denver and a bachelor’s in political science from Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. He holds a certificate in State and Local Government Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
Steve Kil has 26 years of local government experience and currently serves as the Town Manager for the Town of St. John, Indiana, a position he has held since 2001. Steve previously served as Town Manager for the Town of Schererville, Indiana, from 1993 to 2000.
Steve Kil holds a bachelor’s in public administration from Indiana University and is a licensed parliamentarian.
