Jon Alan Littler…March 7, 1947 – December 19, 2019
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Jon A. Littler will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating.
Per Jon’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Jon was born on March 7, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Floyd L. and Louise (Oberwortmann) Littler and passed away on December 19, 2019 at his home in Lamar at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents; great-nephew, Brett Arden Files; maternal grandparents, Walt and Lila Oberwortmann and paternal grandparents, Fred and Audrey Littler.
Jon is survived by his wife, Linda Littler of the family home in Lamar; son, Jon Littler of Lamar; grandson, Jaden L. Littler of Canyon, TX and his sister, Ann (Gary) Neill of Lamar. He is also survived by his nephew, Heath Neill and his nieces, Shelli Huddleston and Janelle Neill all of Lamar as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or National Federation for the Blind either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
