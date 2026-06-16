Tanya Elizabeth Flower Nusser – March 19, 1974 – June 11, 2026
Barbara Crimond | Jun 16, 2026 | Comments 0
Tanya Elizabeth Flower was born on March 19, 1974, in Denver, Colorado, to Margie and Les Flower. She spent her formative years in Lamar, Colorado, alongside her parents, brother, and sister. Growing up in a small town, Tanya cherished the simple joys of life – whether it was laughing with friends or retreating into her room to lose herself in books and pen her own stories. One of her biggest pet peeves, even as a child, was the constant mispronunciation of her name. Though spelled “Tanya,” she preferred it pronounced “Tonya” and she never quite let go of that annoyance even throughout adulthood.
In 1992, Tanya briefly left Lamar for Denver, embarking on an exciting adventure with her best friend, Cristy (Crossan) Spell. Although she loved the experience,city life wasn’t for her. After six months, she returned to Lamar, but the pull of change soon led her to Springfield, where she and Cristy lived with Cristy’s mom. Tanya found work as a waitress at the local truck stop, forming deep friendships that endured throughout her life as she continued to call Springfield her home for the next 30 plus years.
June 1995 brought one of the greatest events of her life – the birth of her belovedson, Bryce Ray. From the moment she held him, Tanya knew her calling was to be a mother. She poured her heart into raising Bryce. He was her first true love and he became her world. In October 1999, Tanya’s life took another wonderful turn when she met Kelly Nusser, the love of her life. Their first official date on New Year’s Eve of that year marked the beginning of a lifelong partnership that she deeply cherished. He was
truly her soul mate, and she loved every minute of her life with him. On May 12, 2001, Tanya and Kelly were married, and the couple welcomed their precious son, Keyen Thayne, on September 8, 2002. Tanya and Kelly knew that with Bryce and Keyen, their family was complete.
The family spent over 25 years in their family home, where Tanya took great pride in creating a warm and loving space for her favorite people. She cherished being a mom and tried hard to make sure that fun memories were made, especially during the holidays. During their school years, she particularly enjoyed spending time as a Room Mother for her boys’ class parties.
A talented and passionate writer, Tanya found a way to work from home while raising her sons, starting freelance writing in 2007 and continued pursuing her love for writing throughout her life. She was also incredibly creative and always had a new project underway, a trait that may have driven her husband a little crazy, though he supported her wholeheartedly—often lending a hand when needed.
Tanya is survived by her cherished husband, Kelly, of the family home, sons Bryce and Keyen, her beloved dogs: Cash Baker Nusser and Trulie Sayde Nusser, her parents Les and Margie Flower of Lamar, her brother Steven (Maranda) Flower of Lamar, her sister Tylynn (Nick) Weber of Wiley, five nieces and nephews, along with a great-niece. Many other family members and friends will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Tyra Ann Flower, her maternal grandparents, John and Claudia Sanders, her paternal grandparents, Merle and Elizabeth Flower (Mackey), and her beloved dogs, Isabelle Marie Nusser and Storey River Deus Nusser.
Tanya’s memory will forever be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Her creativity, warmth, and love of family left an indelible mark on the hearts of those she touched.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Maltbie Funeral Services Chapel located at 265 W. 8th Avenue, Springfield, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Maltbie Funeral Services LLC, 265 W. 8th Avenue, Springfield, CO 81073 to help the family offset funeral expenses. Maltbie Funeral Services LLC has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit their website at www.maltbiefuneralservices.com.
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