Prowers County Sheriff Sam Zordel seeking re-election in 2026
Barbara Crimond | Dec 05, 2025 | Comments 0
Date: 12-4-2025
To the Citizens of Prowers County,
It has been a great pleasure serving as the Sheriff of Prowers County, this term. This job isn’t always the easiest, but it is the most rewarding, being able to interact and serve the citizens of Prowers County, my employees and with the other offices of this county. I have greatly appreciated the support of the citizens of Prowers County.
This is to announce, I will be seeking re-election as Sheriff in November 2026. I would like the opportunity to continue my work and to keep moving forward with new goals to make the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office the best it can be. This requires the Sheriff’s Office to continue positive interactions in the community, with other offices, agencies, and jurisdictions to achieve these goals. It is a great feeling knowing the Sheriff’s Office has the public’s trust because of our integrity, discipline, honesty and leadership. We must continue to build relationships by doing the right things for the right reasons.
My focus is on continuing to provide necessary community services, good well-intentioned law enforcement, to keep moving forward with our duties and responsibilities, and keep staff well trained and content in their jobs, for stability. As always, our priorities are building strong prosecutable cases, protecting our citizen’s Constitutional rights, and maintaining our reputation as a well-respected, law enforcement agency in Prowers County and all southeast Colorado.
I ask for your continued support as we move forward, and I ask for your support for the next four years.
Sincerely,
Sam Zordel
