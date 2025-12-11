Prowers County Commissioners seeking applicants for Lodging Tax Tourism Panel
The Prowers County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications from persons who are residents of Prowers County to fill (2) positions of terms that will expire in December of 2027 on the nine-member Prowers County Lodging Tax Tourism Panel.
The Lodging Tax Tourism Panel meets monthly with their meetings on the third Tuesday of each month.
A Prowers County Application for Boards and Commissions is available on our website: www.prowerscounty.net or can be picked up at the Administration Office. Applications may be dropped off at the Administration Office or mailed to Prowers County Commissioners, 301 S. Main St., Suite 215, Lamar, CO 81052, or emailed to ctyadmin@prowerscounty.net.
Applications must be received by 12:00 p.m. on December 29, 2025
