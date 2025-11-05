Prowers County Commissioners Oppose CWRC; another Unfunded Mandate.
Barbara Crimond | Nov 05, 2025 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colo. – The Prowers County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a resolution formally declaring that the newly adopted 2025 Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code (CWRC) constitutes another unfunded mandate on local governments.
The resolution follows concerns raised by the Commissioners regarding the significant financial burden the CWRC would impose on the County, including an estimated $150,000 in start-up costs and over $85,000 in annual operating expenses.
“While we recognize the importance of wildfire safety, the State’s solution is to impose costly new requirements without providing the funding needed to carry them out,” the Commissioners stated. “Local governments like ours cannot absorb these expenses without cutting essential county services.”
Citing C.R.S. Section 29-1-304.5(1), which makes unfunded mandates optional for local governments, the Board voted to decline implementation of the CWRC and reaffirmed the County’s authority over land use and local regulatory decisions.
Resolution attached. For questions, please contact the County Administration Office at 719-336-8025
