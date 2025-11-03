Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announces temporary closures to allow for training for new computer system
Barbara Crimond | Nov 03, 2025 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Clerk & Recorder’s Office will temporary close for motor vehicle online training in preparations for the State Division of Motor Vehicles new CORE21 computer system implementation, which fully expects to launch on February 16, 2026.
- Thursday, November 6th, 9:00-10:30 am
- Wednesday, November 12th, 9:00-10:30 am
- Thursday, November 20th, 10:00-11:30 am
- Tuesday, November 25th, 9:00-10:30 am
- Wednesday, December 3rd, 9:00-10:30 am
- Wednesday, December 10th, 9:00-10:30 am
More training closures dates for 2026 are to follow in the future.
