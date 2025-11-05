City of Lamar will have 2 new City Council members as result of November 4 Coordinated Election
Barbara Crimond | Nov 05, 2025 | Comments 0
EDITOR’S NOTE: These are unofficial results which were released at 8:55 pm November 4, 2025.
There was a 36.39% voter turnout for the Mayor and City Council races in Lamar. Out of 7,254 active voters, 2,640 votes were cast. Lamar mayor Kirk Crespin was running unopposed at this election, receiving 990 votes. He will continue serving the City of Lamar for another two-year term. In City Council races, Brad Johnson ran unopposed in Ward I, receiving 420 votes. He will serve a four-year term. Ward II voters re-elected David Zavala for another four-year term. Zavala received 184 votes, followed by Mike Duffy and Don Williamson, receiving 127 and 104 votes respectively. Ward III had a three-way race for candidates seeking a four-year term. Mark Headlee received a large share of the votes at 202, which was enough to unseat incumbent Shalah Mata who received 91 votes. Candidate Shawnarae Falconburg also received 91 votes.
In Granada, four District RE-1 Director seats were voted on. District A winner was Elizabeth Hainer, who received 137 votes and ran unopposed. She will serve a four-year term. Winning District C to win a four-year term was Andria W. Riddle, who received 111 votes to Pete Hernandez’s 64 votes. Serving a two-year term in District D will be Janet Alvarado Cano who received 122 votes and ran unopposed. There were no candidates running in District E.
State-wide, both Propositions LL and MM were passed (Proposition LL won with 64.66% voting yes and Proposition MM with 58.07% yes votes). Both propositions concerned the state’s Healthy School Meals for All program, which was approved 3 years ago, when it asked voters to allow the state to collect higher taxes for households earning above $300,000. The tax has brought in more money than the state originally expected, so Proposition LL’s passing allows the program to keep that excess, around $12 million, instead of refunding it to those wealthier households. Proposition MM will raise an additional $95 million by further eliminating deductions for wealthier Coloradans, who would pay an average of $480 more per year. Supporters of the program estimate it is saving families around $1,250 a year per child by having students eat meals at school cafeterias and say it was geared towards those families who don’t qualify for federal free and reduced-price lunches but still struggle to pay bills.
Prowers County voters, along with voters in all counties along the far eastern plains, voted against both propositions – 1,411 no votes versus 1,197 yes votes for Proposition LL and 1,583 no votes to 1,015 yes votes for Proposition MM.
By: Barbara Crimond
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Elections • Featured • The Journal Alert
About the Author: