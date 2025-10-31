Updated election information including how to view results
Barbara Crimond | Oct 31, 2025 | Comments 0
ELECTION NEWS
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder
Election Information:
All ballots have been mailed out, so please don’t wait in returning your voted ballot back to the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office! The sooner we get them back the sooner we can provide election results on election night.
Election Night Reporting results can be found at the following website links after 7:00 p.m. on election night, November 4, 2025:
https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/Prowers/124460/
https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/CO/124409/
https://www.prowersco.gov/
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for election purposes only, to return mail-in ballots; issue replacement ballots; register to vote; update address; or update your name.
Tuesday, November 4, 2025: ELECTION DAY
Prowers County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 301 S. Main Street, Suite 210, Lamar, CO.
Have you returned your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office? The earlier ballots are returned, the earlier election night results can be released. We highly recommend that you:
Drop your voted ballot in the Ballot Drop Box located in the parking lot east of the
County Courthouse building, which is open 24/7.
It is too late to mail your voted ballot back to the County Clerk’s Office through
the postal service because we won’t receive it by election day. It’s better to drop
it in the Ballot Drop Box as soon as possible.
Election Polls will close on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.
REMINDER: Postmark dates do not count as received. Your ballot must be in the County Clerk’s possession no later than 7:00 P.M., November 4, 2025.
Prowers County Clerk & Recorder: 719-336-8011 or election@prowerscounty.net
