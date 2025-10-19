Prowers County Department of Human Services shares information regarding the delay of November SNAP benefits, shares list of local food pantries
Barbara Crimond | Oct 19, 2025 | Comments 0
Prowers County Department of Human Services released a statement on their Facebook page recently regarding SNAP benefits being delayed for November, as well as sharing a listing provided by The Cornerstone Resource Center of local food banks accepting donations. It reads as follows:
“SNAP benefits for November 2025 will be delayed. The federal government has directed states to postpone issuing November SNAP benefits until further notice. Prowers County and the State of Colorado have no control over the release of these funds.
Applicants who apply between October 16 and 31 will receive only their October benefits for the days they are eligible in October (Example: If someone applies on October 31, they will receive one day of benefits because November benefits are on hold).
For current SNAP households, November benefits will NOT be issued on the regular schedule (the 1st – 10th). Notices explaining this delay will be mailed on October 21.
Benefits will resume once the federal shutdown ends; however, the timing for the release of November benefits is currently unknown. It is also unclear whether benefits will be issued retroactively once the shutdown ends, or if future months will be affected should the shutdown continue.
At this time, Medicaid benefits are expected to continue operating as usual during the month of November.
SNAP recipients are encouraged to watch for text, email and mail notifications from the State of Colorado for updates. You can also check your PEAK account for the most current information about your benefits.”
