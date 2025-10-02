2025 Career Fair and Business Expo still taking registrations for Wednesday, Oct 8 event

HURRY, YOU DON’T HAVE MUCH TIME!!

Attention Students, Job Seekers, and Local Businesses!

Join us for the 2025 Career Fair & Business Expo — your chance to connect, explore, and discover exciting opportunities right here in Southeast Colorado!

Date: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Location: Lamar Community College Wellness Center

Exhibition Hall: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Breakout Sessions: 12:00 PM – 3:15 PM

(Open to high school & college students and adult job seekers!)

This event brings together local employers, career resources, and breakout sessions designed to help you succeed — whether you’re exploring careers, seeking new opportunities, or looking to grow your business.

Businesses: Reserve your table today and showcase your opportunities!

Register here: https://forms.gle/fnb62LNRawNuXQRF8

