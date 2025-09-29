Wesley “Wes” Reed Smith – August 23, 1964 – September 26, 2026
A graveside service for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident Wesley Reed Smith, affectionately known to his family and friends as Wes, will be held at the McClave Cemetery on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 at 11:00AM with Pastor Mike Schneider officiating and will be followed by a remembrance at the McClave Park from 12:00PM to 3:00PM. The family would like to encourage everyone to dress casual.
Wesley Reed Smith was born August 23, 1964 in Pueblo, Colorado to John Junior Smith and Connie Jo Smith. He married Wanda Japhet on July 2nd, 1983. Wesley was a hard-working long-term community member of Prowers County and he held positions at Cow Palace Inn, Neoplan, Semco, Bunny’s Convenience Store, Mountain Prairie, Wiley School District, and Holly Nursing Care Center.
Wesley was a good-humored man that never knew a stranger and never hesitated to help a friend. He enjoyed his family, hauling scrap metal, working with his cattle, and playing cornhole.
Wes passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 26, 2025 at the age of 61 after battling pancreatic cancer. He is preceded in death by his mother, his father, and his son John Lee Smith. Wes is survived by his wife Wanda, his sister Connie (Joel) Montalvo, his children Wanda (Phillip) Nunley, Maura (Evan) Messmer, and Daniel Smith, his grandchildren Mathew (Anahy) Nunley, Seth (Arora) Deckert, Tieler Nunley, and Karsen Nunley, great- grandchildren Elijah Nunley, Jasper Deckert, and Jasmine Deckert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Smith Memorial Fund in care of the
funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
