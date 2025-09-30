Southeast Colorado Concert Association presenting first concert of season October 2, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Southeast Colorado Concert Association is presenting the first concert of their season on Thursday, October 2 featuring “Gilly and the Girl” who will perform radio hits from the 1960s to the 1980s. The concert will be held in the Lamar High School auditorium beginning at 6:00 p.m. Single tickets are $20, or a season membership can be purchased for $60. The SCCA is hoping to have a golf cart available to provide rides to the front entrance of the school for persons parking in handicapped spaces. Please visit their Facebook page for more information!
