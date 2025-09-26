Shirley Frans – January 19, 1956 – September 24, 2025
A memorial service for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Shirley Frans will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday October 2, 2025 at the Grace Family Worship Center with Tony Jensen officiating. Per Shirley’s request cremation will take place.
Shirley was born on January 19, 1956 at Gunnison, Colorado to Harold Eugene and Ilene (Casebolt) Mathews and passed away on September 24, 2025 at her home in Lamar at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George W. Frans, infant son, Eugene Harold Frans, her parents and sister Donna Bock. Shirley is survived by her children Sherry (Kelly) Harmon of Lamar, CO, Walter
(Regina) Frans of Mt. Juliet, TN, Susan (Robert) Townsend of Amarillo, TX, George Frans, Jr. of Lamar, CO and Lindsey (Damasio) Gamboa of Lamar, CO, fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Sylvia Zimmer and Orie Mathews aswell as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Grace Worship Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
