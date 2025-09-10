Shawnarae Falconburg announces candidacy for Lamar City Council, Ward III
Barbara Crimond | Sep 10, 2025 | Comments 0
I was born and raised in Lamar. I spent 20 years of my young adult life in Phoenix AZ. I moved back to my hometown to finish raising my daughter in 2017. I am a long-time customer service provider in so many different industries. As a server over the years here in town at the legendary Hickory House and Ive owned a few different businesses too. Koffee Kamper here in Lamar and a few small ones in AZ. I was also a Realtor and earned my Mind Body Wellness Practitioner certifications while there too. I have a heart for service and I enjoy it.
During my daughters elementary years, I volunteered on the school PTSA for 7 years with 2 years as Vice President and 2 years as Treasurer. It was a fun way to stay involved with Teachers, Principal, staff and all the kids. I have spent time volunteering in different ways since moving back. I served on the Chamber for 2.5 years and helped revive our communitys Cinco de Mayo celebrations here in Lamar. Along with that The Chamber organizes and presents for our town the Parade of Lights, Oktoberfest, Moonlight Madness and many more community events. I was also on the auxiliary board for The Fraternal Order of Eagles for 2 years as a trustee. Helping provide food for the 4th of July celebrations and volunteering at the weekly bingo during that time. For the last 3 years I have been serving pie and coffee to our community seniors during senior day at the county fair.
If elected I would like to focus on supporting small business, improving public safety, supporting the development of infrastructure (roads) and sustainable positive growth. I would like to see an increase in voter turnout too! Your voice matters! Your vote matters! The citizens input is important, without it we have no direction. I want to help bring our community together to build a town we can all be proud to call home.
I look forward to listening to your concerns and earning your vote!
Thank you
Shawnarae Falconburg
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Elections • Featured • Politics
About the Author: