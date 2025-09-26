Prowers Medical Center’s Zero Suicide Committee strives to end the stigma surrounding suicide
Barbara Crimond | Sep 26, 2025 | Comments 0
Prowers Medical Center’s Zero Suicide Committee members at the recent Anthony LaTour Memorial 5K
Zero Suicide Committee: Working Together for Prevention
The Zero Suicide Committee at Prowers Medical Center is dedicated to preventing suicide in our community by raising awareness, strengthening connections, and supporting those who may be struggling.
Recently, the committee has been honored to take part in community events such as the Anthony LaTour Memorial 5K and the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. These gatherings are powerful reminders of the importance of coming together to support one another and to create space for healing and hope. Our work especially focuses on engaging and supporting vulnerable populations, including youth and veterans, who may face unique challenges.
One of our strongest messages is that suicide is preventable. Research shows that nine out of ten people who die by suicide had a medical visit in the months before their death. This means we have real opportunities to recognize the warning signs and connect people to help before it’s too late.
At Prowers Medical Center, we take this responsibility seriously. We provide universal suicide screening for patients over 8 years of age so that no warning sign is overlooked. When risk is identified, our team takes steps to ensure the patient’s safety, and collaborates with trusted community partners to coordinate a compassionate assessment, support ongoing care and follow-up. Every step is focused on providing safety, dignity, and hope for the patient.
Most importantly, we must end the stigma around suicide. By talking openly about mental health and suicide in our community, we can create a culture where no one feels alone and everyone knows that help is available.
One way we can all take part in prevention is by learning QPR — Question, Persuade, and Refer.
- Question: Don’t be afraid to ask someone directly if they are thinking about suicide.
- Persuade: Listen with compassion and encourage them to accept help.
- Refer: Connect them to support, whether it’s a trusted person, local resources, or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Local Resources: If you or someone you love is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please know you are not alone. Anyone in acute crisis can come to the Emergency Department at Prowers Medical Center, where our team will provide care, help keep you safe, and connect you with trusted partners who can support your recovery and healing.
Together, we can save lives.
Filed Under: Charity • Featured • Health • Media Release • Youth
About the Author: