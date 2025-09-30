Patty E. Miller – July 16, 1944 – September 29, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Patty E. Miller of Cheraw, Colorado passed away on September 29, 2025 at Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 81. She was born on July 16, 1944 in Eads, Colorado to Raymond and Ethel (Haulfle) Stoker.
Patty is survived by her children, Clinton (Yvonne) Miller of Stratford, Texas and Darla (Walter) Hopson
of Cheraw, Colorado; grandchildren, Zachary (Maygan) Miller, Amanda Miller, Wendy (Kody) Beeler, and
Michaela (Denton) Dietrich; great grandchildren, Aiden Miller, Lani Miller, Easton Blalock, Connor Schmucker, Roxanna Schmucker, Maylea Watkins-Beeler, Boone Beeler, and one arriving soon; as well
as many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny Miller; and siblings, Alfred Stoker, Eleanor
Ashcraft, and Leland Stoker.
Per Patty’s request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Arrangements are under
the direction of Valley Funeral & Cremation in Las Animas, Colorado.
