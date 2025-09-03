Multi-Agency Search Warrant in La Junta Leads to Arrests, Firearms, and Narcotics Seizure
On August 29, 2025, Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in partnership with the La Junta Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant at 1314 San Juan Avenue, La Junta, Colorado. The location has long been a source of community concern, with repeated complaints involving suspected drug distribution and other criminal activity. Intelligence gathered by law enforcement linked the residence to the possession and trafficking of stolen firearms.
During the operation, a male identified as Ezekiel Aguilar (30) attempted to flee the residence but was apprehended in the backyard. Occupants initially refused to comply with commands to exit the residence and had barricaded themselves inside. After the deployment of less-than-lethal tactics, Adrianna Smith (33), Jordan Del Rio (33), and Jeremy Del Rio (28) exited the home. A subsequent search revealed Jaycob Butts (30) concealed in a closet; Butts physically resisted arrest before being taken into custody.
A search of the residence uncovered:
- Six firearms, including an SKS battle rifle.
- A homemade semi-automatic short-barreled rifle with a homemade suppressor. These weapons were unmarked, lacked serial numbers, and are prohibited under Colorado law and the National Firearms Act.
- Approximately 143 grams of fentanyl (an estimated 1,430 pills).
- Approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine.
- U.S. currency.
While officers were conducting the search, Zachary James (41) arrived at the location and was arrested on outstanding felony warrants.
Arrests and Charges:
- Jaycob Butts (30): Obstruction & Resisting Arrest
- Adrianna Smith (33): Obstruction
- Jordan Del Rio (33): Unlawful Distribution, Special Offender Dangerous Weapon, Obstruction
- Jeremy Del Rio (28): Unlawful Distribution, Special Offender Dangerous Weapon, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest
- Ezekiel Aguilar (30): Outstanding Arrest Warrants,
- Zachary James (41): Outstanding Arrest Warrants
Statement
“This operation highlights the commitment of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the La Junta Police Department to address drug and firearms trafficking in our communities,” said Todd Quick, La Junta Police Chief. “The recovery of illegal weapons and dangerous narcotics reinforces the importance of collaborative law enforcement efforts to safeguard the citizens of La Junta and the State of Colorado.”
The investigation remains active and additional charges may be forthcoming.
All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
