Melanie Theresa Johnson – May 3, 1956 – September 22, 2025
A Memorial Service for La Junta, Colorado resident, Melanie Johnson will be held at 10:30 a.m.,Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Junta, Colorado. Pastor Rick Miller will officiate.
Melanie Theresa Johnson passed away on September 22, 2025 at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center at the age of 69. She was born on May 3, 1956 in Chamberlain, South Dakota to Lawrence and Alice Hazel (LaRoche) Jandreau. Melanie, raised by her grandmother, Gertrude, and attended elementary school at St. Joe’s boarding school. She completed her high school education at Marty Mission School, graduating in 1974. After graduation, Melanie attended Concordia College in Moorehead, Minnesota where she met Michael Johnson on July 30, 1979. They were united in marriage on November 14, 1980.
Melanie is survived by her husband, Michael Johnson of La Junta, Colorado; sons, Brad (Starla) Johnson of La Junta, Colorado, Matt (Amy) Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona, Jason (Angel) Johnson of Becker, Minnesota, and Rory (Jennifer) Johnson of Golden Valley, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Jewel) Jandreau of Lower Brule, South Dakota, Bill (Ardis) Jandreau of Eagle Butte, South Dakota, Jim (Paula) Jandreau of Bear Butte of South Dakota, and Mary (Steve) Gast of Valparaiso, Indiana; many other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in care of Valley Funeral & Cremation,
P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
