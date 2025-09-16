Magdaleno “Leroy” Ortega – November 6, 1956 – September
Barbara Crimond | Sep 16, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Magdaleno Ortega, affectionately known to his family and friends as Leroy Ortega, will be held at a later date.
Leroy was born on November 6, 1956 at Las Vegas, New Mexico to Juan Benito and Rafaelita (Montoya) Ortega and passed away at his home at the age of 68.
He is preceded in death by his wife Eloisa Adame, his parents, brother Eustacio Montoya and niece Rafaelita Hewell. Leroy is survived by his son Steven Trujillo of Santa Rosa, NM, sister Rebecca (James)
Slavens of Yale, OK, nephew Anthony (Anita) Segura of Perry, OK, niece Victoria (Lance) Zanabria of Sacramento, CA, nephew Eustacio Montoya of Albuquerque, NM and nephew Emmanuel Garcia of Portales, NM. He is also survived by his cousins Mary Montoya of Lamar, CO and Jessica Herrera of Pueblo, CO and his sister-in-law Sandra Lucero of Sacramento, CA as well as numerous other family members and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at
www.pwacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: