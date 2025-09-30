Local martial arts students bring home trophies from Oklahoma championship
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Several local martial arts students recently competed at the 33rd Annual U.S. Central Open/Oklahoma Kukkiwon Hanmadang Martial Arts Championship held in Oklahoma City. Masters and students competing were from Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, and Colorado. Some of the local students were competing for the first time at this event
Competing were: Lea Austin (Form and Board Breaking divisions, winning first place in both); Charlie Prince (first place in Form and Board Breaking); Edi Uratani (third in Form and second in Board Breaking); Ryder Mauch (first in both Weapon and Board Breaking); Allisha Austin (second in Board Breaking and first in Weapon); Hannah Borunda (second in Board Breaking and first in both Form and Weapon); Braelyn Mauch (first in Form, first in Board Breaking and second in Weapon). They all train under Grandmaster Choi in Lamar, Colorado.
About the Author: