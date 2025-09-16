Larry Johnston – August 29, 1945 – September 23, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 16, 2025
A Memorial Service for Las Animas, Colorado resident, Larry Johnston will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Las Animas with Pastor
Jonathan Busenitz officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery. Per
Larry’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Larry Arthur Johnston was born on August 29, 1945 in Brighton, Colorado to Arthur and Louise
(Leckenby) Johnston. He passed away, surrounded by his family, on September 13, 2025 at the age of
80.
Larry, a devoted lifelong beekeeper, took special care tending to his hives, and mastering a delicate art
of apiculture. Dedicating his life to public service, Larry served four years as a city councilman, and held
positions for four years on the Las Animas Light and Power Board, six years on the Las Animas Fire
District Board and the Bent County Ambulance Service Board, and 20 years on the First National Bank of
Las Animas Board of Directors. Larry was also a member and volunteer for the Las Animas Fire
Department for 21 years, and a coach for the Las Animas High School Girls Junior Varsity Basketball
Team for five years. Larry’s kindness, dedication, and service will live on through the many lives he
touched. Larry, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, will be remembered for his unwavering
love and support for his family.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Johnston; sons, Brian (Seventhia) Johnston and Mark (Tracy) Johnston; grandchildren, Derek (Kasey), Chad (Maddie), and Matthew (Serena); great granddaughter, Teagan; brothers, Harlan (Michele), Lyle (Toni), and Gary (Mariann); sister-in-law, Barbara (Bob) Fenner; brother-in-law, Robert (Brenda) Steckel; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Louise Johnston; father-in-law, Maynard Steckel;
mother-in-law, Katherine Steckel; brother-in-law, Mike Stepanick; and nephew, Chris Heffley.
Memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s name to Valley Funeral & Cremation, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
