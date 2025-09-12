Lake Pueblo State Park North Shore Marina operator to provide services through 2045
PUEBLO, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife signed a new contract Thursday with the current operator of the Lake Pueblo State Park North Shore Marina infrastructure. The new agreement allows for the replacement of the Marina.
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife and The O’Neil Group have signed a new contract extending operations through 2045,” said Becky Buist, LPSP Operations Manager. “This contract ensures services at the North Shore Marina continue in support of park guests and their recreational opportunities. It also reflects CPW’s commitment that amenities at Lake Pueblo State Park are managed responsibly with the public’s best interest in mind.”
From North Shore Marina, The O’Neil Group offers on-lake towing services, mechanical service and assistance, boat slips, food and fuel. The current contract was scheduled to end Oct 31 with the end of the 2025 boating season.
“We are excited to work with CPW to build the new marina for Lake Pueblo State Park. Plans are in the final stages and it will boast 715 slips that will hold vessels up to 65 feet in length,” said Kevin O’Neil, Owner, The O’Neil Group. “The new general store will encompass a restaurant amenity, laundry facility, increased fuel capacity and additional pump out stations. We look forward to serving Pueblo and the community at large for many years to come.”
Lake Pueblo State Park is one of Colorado’s iconic state parks, attracting nearly 3 million visitors in 2024 from across Colorado and the country to safely boat, swim, camp and more. Lake Pueblo State Park has marinas on the north and south shores.
