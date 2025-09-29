Kevin Ridder promoted as Chief of Police in Lamar – has been serving as interim Chief since May
Barbara Crimond | Sep 29, 2025 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar has promoted Kevin Ridder as its Chief of Police. Ridder has served in the interim capacity since Chief Al Fear’s departure in May. With previous experience in the agency, Ridder rejoined the Lamar Police Department in January of 2025 as Lamar’s Commander of Support Services. Support Services includes the detective bureau/drug task force, training services, records division, and evidence management.
“I am pleased that the City of Lamar has promoted one of our own to serve as Chief of Police. Kevin Ridder, a local resident and dedicated member of our team, has done an outstanding job as Commander and Interim Chief. He has led with integrity, encouraged strong community engagement, managed resources effectively, and shown a deep commitment to our city,” commented Mayor Kirk Crespin. “I look forward to working with Chief Ridder to continue promoting safety and stability in Lamar. Please join me in welcoming our new Chief of Police, Kevin Ridder.”
Chief Ridder returned to the Lamar Police Department after leaving a position with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office as their Chief Investigator since 2014. He began his law enforcement career in 1996 in Lamar and has also worked for the Thornton and Littleton Police Departments. Ridder has held previous positions of detective, narcotics detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, SWAT sergeant, and district attorney investigator. Ridder believes in professional standards, transparency, accountability, collaboration with the community and area law enforcement agencies, and assisting fellow law enforcement professionals to reach their full potential.
“I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve Him, the profession and the citizens of Lamar. I want to express my appreciation to Mayor Kirk Crespin and every council member for their prior and continued support of not only myself, but also the Lamar Police Department. The City of Lamar has many dedicated employees and team members, as well as fantastic department directors, and I am proud to be a part of that team in moving the community forward. The police officers, code enforcement officers, administrative staff, animal shelter staff, and dispatchers are who make this organization run, and I would like to acknowledge them for their difficult work and dedication to our community. I will continue to prioritize professional development in our agency, through increased training, accountability, community outreach and collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”
The Lamar Police Department has been serving Lamar since 1887. At full force, they employ twelve patrol officers with four patrol sergeants, two detectives and a detective sergeant, as well as two commanders. The department also includes multiple staff support positions and three Code Enforcement Officers. The Chief also supervises E-911 and the Lamar Animal Shelter with a combined staff of 37 employees.
