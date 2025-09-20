Jennie L. Dooley – March 7, 1933 – September 19, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 20, 2025
A memorial celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Jennie L. Dooley, will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, September 26, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kathy Leathers of the Holly Methodist Church officiating.
Per Jennie’s request cremation will take place and there will be no viewing. Jennie was born on March 07, 1933 at Wolbach, Nebraska to John William and Inez Margaret (McKelvey) McIntyre and passed away at her home with her family by her side at the age of 92.
She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Wayne Dooley, her parents and siblings Thomas McIntyre, John McIntyre, Jr. and Margaret McVey. Jennie is survived by her children Stan (Peggy) Dooley of North Port, FL, Deborah (Roger) Foster of Lamar, CO, Diana Dooley of Lamar, CO, Jennie “Ginger” (Joe) Villalva of Pueblo West, CO and Jane (Greg) Sneller of Lamar, CO and her grandchildren Kevin (Amelia) Foster, Jennie (Jason) Ahlin, Jennifer “Jenna” Foster, Ellen (Brandon) Akers, Megan Dooley, Austin (Rayna) Dooley, Hunter Sneller, Hannah (Jake) Dooley-Rogers, Colton Sneller and
Madison Sneller. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law, brother-in- law as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
