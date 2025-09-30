David Leonel Soto-Frayre – May 13, 2005 – September 28, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Sep 30, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, David Leonel Soto-Frayre will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Jose Varela Roman officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
David was born on May 13, 2005 at Lamar, Colorado to Gerardo Soto-Morales and Rosa Elia Frayre and passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2025 at the age of 20. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandpa Ruperto Soto, maternal grandparents Gregerio Fryre and Maria Del Refugio Gardea and his uncle Carlos Soto.
David is survived by his parents Gerardo and Rosa Soto-Morales of the family home in Lamar, siblings Gerardo (Shay) Soto of Lamar, CO and Kenneth (Tatiana) Soto of Thornton, CO, nieces and nephew Ellazae, Eliaz and Kataleya Soto and his cousin Giovanna Vargas-Soto of Lamar, CO. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the David Soto-Frayre Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at
www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: