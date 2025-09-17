Charlene Hudson – February 26, 1932 – September 13, 2025
A celebration of life for former Wiley, Colorado resident, currently of Amarillo, Texas, will be held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Mike Bigler officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery in Wiley, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband James “Jim” Hudson. Charlene is survived by her daughters Cathy (Victor) Erickson of Amarillo, TX and Sheri (Rex) Centner of Wiley, CO, grandchildren Thad (Cheri) Smotherman of Penrose, CO and Matt (Adrienne) Centner of Pueblo West, CO and great-grandchildren Kaiya and Henlee Smotherman and Jack and Vaughn Centner. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Pat (Stephen) Foster, her adopted daughter Darlene Bilderback as well as numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Interim Hospice of Amarillo, Texas either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
