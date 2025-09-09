Carolyn Graves – January 10, 1947 – September 8, 2025
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Carolyn Graves will be held at 11:30AM on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at the Fort Lyon Cemetery in Fort Lyon,
Colorado with Ian Blacker officiating. Carolyn was born on January 10, 1947 to Donald F. and B. Lucille (Belden) Foulk and passed away at her home with her family by her side on September 08, 2025 at the age of 78.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Graves, her parents and her brother David Foulk. Carolyn is survived by her children Lisa Graves of Lamar, CO, Cynthia (Bill) Steward of Granada, CO, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Graves and Bryan (Megan) Graves both of Lamar, CO, and grandchildren Cody Graves, Adam Mauler, Ben Mauler, Remington Graves, Case Graves, Krystal Spruill, David Proctor, Aaron Chandler, Kyle Pritchett and Emily Pritchett. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and her sister Donna Sus of Bennett, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
