Bart Anthony Hatcher – October 19, 1959 – September 18, 2025
A Graveside Memorial Service of Syracuse, Kansas resident, Bart Hatcher, will be held at 11:00 a.m.,
Monday, September 29, 2025 at the Syracuse Cemetery with Pastor Larry Alexander officiating. Per
Bart’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Bart Anthony Hatcher passed away on September 18, 2025 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City,
Kansas at the age of 65. He was born on October 19, 1959 in Lamar, Colorado to Gary and Peggy (Moyer) Hatcher. Bart attended school in Syracuse, graduating in 1978. After high school, he attended welding school for a year before returning to Syracuse to farm. On November 19, 1980 Bart was united in marriage to Kristie Gould. This marriage was blessed with three children, Derrick, Priceten, and
Kolbie. Bart owned and operated Hatcher Trucking Company for over twenty years but for the majority
of his life, he found his purpose and contentment in farming.
Known for his adventurous spirit, Bart’s hobbies were a reflection of his personality. He pursued the
rugged elegance of roping, the thrill of riding his Harley, and the wild freedom of sun filled days at the
sand dunes. These passions defined his character and brought him immense joy but nothing brought
him as much happiness as the time spent with his children and grandchildren. He created lasting
memories on the many trips to the mountains, four wheeling with all the kids. Inspired by his faith, Bart
attended the First Presbyterian Church in his early years.
Bart is survived by his father, Gary Hatcher; mother, Peggy Hatcher; children, Derrick (Kelli) Hatcher,
Priceten Hatcher (Erica Salgado), and Kolbie (Brandon) Hess; grandchildren, Savanha, Allias, Krislyn,
Dryvor, Rayden, Kaybrie, and Tryten; siblings, Treg (Karey) Hatcher and Robbin Verser; many other
relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kristie Hatcher.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly School Athletic Department in care of Valley Funeral
& Cremation, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit
www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
