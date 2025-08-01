Today’s date in history
Barbara Crimond | Aug 01, 2025 | Comments 0
Today is August 1st
Good Morning! On this day in 1876, Colorado entered the Union, becoming the 38th U.S. state. Colorado is known as the Centennial State because it achieved statehood 100 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Looking for a way to celebrate Colorado’s 149th birthday? Here’s a list of things to do across the state this weekend, from rodeos and county fairs to balloon festivals and duck derbies.
