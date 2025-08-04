Prowers County Commissioners sign resolution in opposition to Denver mayor’s “eat less meat” campaign
Barbara Crimond | Aug 04, 2025 | Comments 0
Prowers County Commissioners oppose Denver’s efforts to widen the divide between rural and urban Colorado. In the latest ill-conceived move from urban leaders against Colorado’s rural communities, Mayor Johnston launched an “eat less meat” ad campaign. The campaign neglects the importance of science-based nutritional guidance and the importance Colorado’s livestock industry plays in our State’s economy and heritage.
