Prowers Board of County Commissioners Work Session of August 26, 2025

Barbara Crimond | Aug 27, 2025 | Comments 0

County Treasurer Abbie Campbell gave the commissioners a monthly update from her department. She said July was good collection-wise and was uneventful, with typical revenue. County Administrator Don Williams asked the commissioners if they wanted her to continue with the monthly updates or if they would rather just review the detailed data she provides them with each month. Commissioner Ty Harmon said he felt it was beneficial having her give the updates saying that “I think it’s one of the most important jobs we have” referencing overseeing the county finances. Abbie said it was no problem to continue with her reports.

Doug Harbour spoke to the commissioners about the Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Foundation’s upcoming events. He went over details for the September 6 events. The parade begins at 10:00 am, followed by a flag retirement at 11:30 and a barbecue at noon. The formal 9-11 Remembrance ceremony begins at 1:00 pm at the fairgrounds. The Lions Club American Flag dedication and ice cream social will be at 3:00 pm at the County Courthouse lawn. Harbour also spoke about the group’s events the following weekend, September3 12-13. Will Jimeno, World Trade Center survivor, will be giving a presentation at the Community Building Friday at 7:00 p.m. He spoke this past year to area students and many community members asked if he could return to share his story of survival. Seating is limited to the first 1,500 people. Saturday, September 13 will be the official unveiling of the second of three bronze sculptures at the Memorial north of Lamar adjacent to Big Timbers Museum. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 am. Several dignitaries will be on hand and Harbour said they are bringing in bleacher seating and working on expanding parking availability for the program. He also thanked the commissioners for all their help over the past years, saying it has been a very rewarding experience for him.

Lisa Schlotterhausen, with Southern Colorado Economic Development District spoke to the commissioners regarding several grants that are available to the county. She and Administrator Don Williams have been working on options including the possibility of working with Lamar Community College for possible EMT/firefighter uses for the money in the form of combining a new county fire house with college degrees in a Fire Sciences program. Further discussions will be held about these grants. They have been in consultation with Dr. Reyes at LCC regarding these possibilities.

Karen Bryant, CEO of Prowers Medical Center met with commissioners and said that the hospital doesn’t know yet what impact the One Big Beautiful Bill will have on the hospital in regards to Medicaid reiumbursement. She did want to stress that PMC is still standing firm on not reducing staff or services and said they are moving forward very positively as they have been for years. The hospital has been debt-free since 2017 and will work with what they have in terms of spending. The facility is in good shape and has a good cash balance. All major equipment is either new or in good shape so the hospital is focusing on enhancing their service lines. More people are using the hospital due to other regional hospitals having to cut back. She said that EMS drivers are still reporting that they are hearing rumors that PMC is turning away OB patients and wanted to reiterate that those rumors are not true. The OB department is doing very well with November looking to be a record month. The orthopedic and general surgery departments are also going strong. PMC continues to offer these services that many other regional hospitals aren’t offering and now services 13 counties. The hospital is partnering with KRDO News to get the word out about all that the hospital can offer to patients throughout SE Colorado. The ads are currently focusing on the OB department. The 2025 Health Fairs have seen record numbers as well, with 1,254 patients utilizing the service through July. She added that these fairs aren’t just a “one and done” screening but that people with health issues are encouraged to take advantage of it quarterly in conjunction with their doctors. The hospital is hoping to be able to offer cataract surgeries again soon, likely in the fourth quarter of this year. They are unable to do retinal injections but are looking for a provider for that service as well.

