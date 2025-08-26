Lamar Utilities Board Meeting of August 26, 2025

Barbara Crimond | Aug 26, 2025 | Comments 0

Chairman Doug Thrall attended the meeting by phone, so Vice Chairman Jay Brooke chaired the meeting. Minutes from the August 12, 2025 meeting were approved. Due to the City of Lamar’s Tyler Systems Conversion, there were no purchase orders, payment of bills or report on the July financials available for the meeting.

The department had submitted 6 bids (Bid #2068) for a variety of line materials for stock inventory. Three bids were returned, from Western United, Techline, Inc., and Stuart Irby. The board voted to award the bid to Western United, who submitted the low bid of $18,268.52, which was considerably lower than the other two. Seven bids were submitted for Bid #2069 for wooden poles. They are 45-foot, 40-foot, 35-foot, and 30-foot western red cedar poles which are needed to replenish stock inventory. Four bids were returned and the low bid of $50,631.43 from Stella Jones was accepted (other bids returned ranged from $53,550 to $55,093).

Superintendent Hourieh’s System Operating Report informed the board that the line crew installed a 15 kva pole mount transformer and 40-foot wooden pole for two new services at Savage and 9th Street. They also replaced a 40-foot class II wooden pole near Road SS and Road 7 that was damaged by high wind. The crew has also been performing general line maintenance and tree trimming.

Budget discussions have begun, and the board received copies of the proposed LUB capital outlay. Crews completed the 4 kv feeder protection relays upgrade and are moving forward with the switchgear breakers upgrade, AMI metering system upgrade, distribution system upgrades, substation maintenance, and wind turbines maintenance. The wind turbines maintenance includes base bolts tensioning torque inspection for all turbines. The decommissioning of the 6-inch natural gas pipeline per DOT guidelines, as well as safety and training have been performed.

By: Barbara Crimond